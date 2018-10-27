Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Doesn't practice due to sore shoulder

Westbrook did not practice Saturday due to a sore shoulder and his availability for Sunday's game against the Suns is unclear, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

There's nothing to indicate the injury is serious, though coach Billy Donovan didn't provide much information. Until more word emerges, Westbrook should be considered questionable for Sunday's game. If he misses the contest, Dennis Schroder would take over point guard duties.