Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Doesn't practice Saturday
Westbrook (ankle) did not go through Saturday's practice and should be considered questionable for Sunday's contest against the Grizzlies, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Westbrook -- along with Carmelo Anthony -- missed Thursday's contest against the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain, which prompted Raymond Felton to see 31 minutes. More word on Westbrook's status should arrive following morning shootaround or pre-game warmups.
