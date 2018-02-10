Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Doesn't practice Saturday

Westbrook (ankle) did not go through Saturday's practice and should be considered questionable for Sunday's contest against the Grizzlies, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Westbrook -- along with Carmelo Anthony -- missed Thursday's contest against the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain, which prompted Raymond Felton to see 31 minutes. More word on Westbrook's status should arrive following morning shootaround or pre-game warmups.