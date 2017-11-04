Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-double in Friday's loss
Wrstbrook scored 19 points (7-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 assists, six rebounds and a steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 101-94 loss to the Celtics.
He also committed five fouls and six turnovers against a tough Boston defense, however, and while all three of OKC's superstars recorded double-doubles on the night, there are clearly still some growing pains to work through for Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George before they gel into a squad that can challenge for the Western Conference crown.
