Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-double in Tuesday's return

Westbrook scored 21 points (7-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 12 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Cavaliers.

After missing two games with a minor ankle sprain, Westbrook's shooting was a little ragged but otherwise he was his usual extremely productive self. He's scored at least 20 points in nine of his last 11 games, averaging 28.1 points, 12.2 assists, 7.8 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.1 three-pointers over that stretch, and with the Thunder healthy once again Westbrook could be gearing up to go on another triple-double tear as the team tries to climb the standings in the tough Western Conference.