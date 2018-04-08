Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles in crucial victory

Westbrook had 24 points (10-28 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, four steals and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 108-102 victory over Houston.

The Thunder came through with a vital win in Houston, aided by Westbrook's 24 points and 10 assists. Despite the contributions, Westbrook struggled from the field, connecting on just 10-of-28 field-goal attempts. This game was all about defense for the Thunder and they are going to need to keep that up if they hope to make any noise in the playoffs.