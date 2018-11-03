Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles in Friday's victory

Westbrook had 23 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 assists, four steals, and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Friday's 134-111 victory over Washington.

Westbrook led the Thunder to their fourth consecutive win, contributing a double-double in just 26 minutes. This was over early meaning the minutes were down a little for Westbrook and some of the other starters. After losing their first four games, the Thunder are now rolling and certainly look far more comfortable on both ends of the floor. As tends to be the case with Westbrook, less is sometimes more, reflected by him taking just one three-pointer for the game. They will get two nights off now before hosting the Pelicans who are currently going through their own losing streak after a hot start to the season.