Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles in Game 4 loss
Westbrook supplied 23 points (7-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Oklahoma City's 113-96 loss to the Jazz in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Westbrook bounced back in the scoring column after scoring 19 and 14 points in Games 2 and 3, respectively, although his shooting percentage remained under 40.0 percent for the third straight contest. The perennial All-Star notably propped up his final line in significant fashion by making a series-high 11 visits to the free-throw line. Westbrook's overall production through the first four games against Utah -- 21.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.8 steals -- is highly impressive by normal standards, but still remains below what he's made his personal norm. He'll be poised to play a particularly pivotal role in Wednesday's Game 5 as the Thunder tries to stave off elimination on its home court.
