Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles in victory
Westbrook collected 30 points (11-25 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 101-100 victory over Dallas.
Westbrook and the Thunder scraped past the Mavericks, gaining a much-needed victory. Despite the lofty numbers, Westbrook turned the ball over nine times while missing all five of his three-point attempts. He continues to shoot the ball poorly from the field and although they have managed to win three 0f their last four games, the lack of efficiency could catch up with him eventually.
