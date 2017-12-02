Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles in victory
Westbrook finished with 15 points (6-21 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 assists, nine rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 111-107 victory over Minnesota.
Westbrook was questionable coming into the game with a hand injury, but appeared relatively healthy in the tough victory. While he managed to record another double-double, he did only shoot 6-of-21 from the field, and failed to land any of his eight three-point attempts. Efficiency has been a problem for Westbrook this season, although his other numbers are all still amazing, keeping him in the discussion as a top 10 fantasy asset.
