Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles with 10 dimes in loss
Westbrook registered 31 points (12-24 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one blocked shot across 36 minutes in Sunday's 115-113 loss to the Timberwolves
After Westbrook's 2016-17 campaign, anything short of a triple-double might be viewed as a down night by last year's NBA MVP. When you consider the upgrade in personnel alongside him in the form of Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, a slight downtick in production might make a little more sense, but not enough to make the All-Star shed the moniker of NBA Fantasy's best asset. On a light rebounding night, Westbrook looked sharp from long range, drilling 62 percent of his three-point attempts and sported an overall 50.percent from the floor. The Thunder will get two full days of rest before meeting the Pacers on Wednesday, so expect Westbrook to have his full complement of minutes as usual.
