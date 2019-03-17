Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Dreadful shooting in loss

Westbrook managed seven points (2-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-88 loss to the Warriors.

Westbrook had an awful night offensively, finishing with over twice as many field goal attempts as points in a blowout defeat. It's the third time here in 2018-19 that he has failed to reach double figures in scoring, and this was his lowest point total thus far this season. Westbrook will look to bounce back during Monday's matchup versus the Heat.