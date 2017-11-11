Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Drops 22 points on Clippers
Westbrook posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 120-11 win over the Clippers.
Westbrook's less-than-expected numbers are directly linked to his usage when he's on the floor. He's attempted an average of seven fewer field goals per game compared to last year, even though his minutes are practically the same. The additions of Paul Geroge and Carmelo Anthony are making life complicated for Westbrook owners, but if it leads to more wins like Wednesday's game, it's highly doubtful that the coaching staff will adjust their current gameflow .
