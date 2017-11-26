Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Drops 28-12-9 line in loss to Dallas

Westbrook collected 28 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3PT, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds and nine assists in a 97-81 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Westbrook has been in full takeover mode the last week, as he has at least 19 shots in five-straight games. What makes that all the more impressive is the fact that the assists and rebounding numbers are up, as he has at least nine assists and nine rebounds in those five games too. This is the Westbrook of last season and it's very possible that he will continue this form and improve on his 21.1 points per game he's posted this season.