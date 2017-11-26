Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Drops 28-12-9 line in loss to Dallas
Westbrook collected 28 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3PT, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds and nine assists in a 97-81 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.
Westbrook has been in full takeover mode the last week, as he has at least 19 shots in five-straight games. What makes that all the more impressive is the fact that the assists and rebounding numbers are up, as he has at least nine assists and nine rebounds in those five games too. This is the Westbrook of last season and it's very possible that he will continue this form and improve on his 21.1 points per game he's posted this season.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects sixth triple-double Friday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Season-high point total Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Leads team with 21 points in win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 27 points Sunday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...