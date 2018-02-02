Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Drops season-high 21 assists in loss
Westbrook posted 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 21 assists, nine rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 39 minutes during Thursday's 127-124 loss to the Nuggets.
Well, if there was any question as to who the best dime-dropper in the league is, that discussion was quashed on Thursday. You can bring James Harden and John Wall into the conversation, but as far as individual performances go, this one was one for the books. Paul George was the lucky beneficiary of a lot of the assists, as Westbrook let the hot hand take over most of the scoring duties. Westbrook was a fantasy star as well, ending up one rebound shy of a triple-double. Despite the loss, this shuffle in production should be an encouraging sign for the Thunder as they try to perfect what might very well be a one-season experiment.
