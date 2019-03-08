Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Drops team-high 37 points in win

Westbrook totaled 37 points (14-28 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, and three assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 129-121 victory over Portland.

Westbrook and Damian Lillard put on a show Thursday, both leading the way for their respective teams in what could be a preview of their first-round playoff matchup. Westbrook shot the ball once again, hitting 14 of his 28 shot attempts, ending with 37 points. The supporting numbers were certainly fewer than what we are used to but owners have to be thrilled with his efficiency and points total.