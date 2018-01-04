Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Efficient double-double in blowout win

Westbrook posted 20 points (10-17 FG), 12 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 133-96 win over the Lakers.

Westbrook turned in what has become a par-for-the-course effort for him, accomplishing at least a double-double for the eighth straight contest. The perennial All-Star's shot has been outstanding for an extended stretch, as he's posted success rates of between 45.8 and 76.9 percent in each of his last 10 games. That's led to tallies of 30 points or more in six of those outings, bumping up Westbrook's typically astronomical fantasy stock even further in all formats.