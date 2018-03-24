Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Efficient Friday
Westbrook tallied 29 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 105-99 victory over the Heat.
Westbrook shot the ball well Friday, on his way to a game-high 29 points. Westbrook appeared rejuvenated after a three-day break, aggressively attacking the basket. That makes two games without a triple-double and he will look to right that ship when the surging Trail Blazers come to town Sunday.
