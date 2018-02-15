Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Efficient triple-double in Wednesday's win

Westbrook exploded for 23 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 15 assists, 13 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 win over the Grizzlies.

Westbrook was a man possessed, recording his 17th triple-double of the season while sinking double-digit free throws for the second time in 2017-18. More often than not he remains unstoppable, and Westbrook will now have a week off (besides the All-Star game) before facing the lowly Kings next Thursday.