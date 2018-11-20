Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Excels in return

Westbrook supplied 29 points (12-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 37 minutes in the Thunder's 117-113 loss to the Kings on Monday.

Westbrook's return from a six-game absence was a highly successful one from a statistical standpoint, even as the night ended disappointingly from a team perspective. The perennial All-Star operated without a minutes restriction as advertised, and he didn't appear hampered by his previously sprained ankle whatsoever. Westbrook has now scored 29 points apiece in two of the four games he's played in November, and he's double-doubled in three of those contests as well. Given his performance Monday, he appears to be at full strength moving forward.