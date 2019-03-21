Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Explodes for 42 points in loss

Westbrook finished with 42 points 16-29 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Raptors.

Westbrook returned from a one-game suspension, scoring a game-high 42 points in the overtime loss to the Raptors. The Thunder came from 18 points back to force overtime but eventually ran out of steam. Westbrook was fantastic, scoring more than the other four starters combined. He is going to be a risky layer down the stretch with every second technical four resulting in a one-game suspension.