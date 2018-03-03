Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Explodes for 43 in Friday's win
Westbrook scored 43 points (16-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block in 40 minutes during Friday's 124-116 win over the Suns.
The Thunder remarkably had a three-game losing streak against the Suns coming into Friday, but Westbrook made sure it wasn't going to be extended. After a rough stretch at the end of February in which he scored only 40 points in three games, he's now roared back with 73 points in his last two, and his production in secondary categories remains impressive -- he's grabbed double-digit boards in six straight contests, averaging 22.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.7 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 8 points in 35 minutes•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles with shot versus Warriors•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in tough victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Efficient triple-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-double in Tuesday's return•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...