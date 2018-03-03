Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Explodes for 43 in Friday's win

Westbrook scored 43 points (16-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block in 40 minutes during Friday's 124-116 win over the Suns.

The Thunder remarkably had a three-game losing streak against the Suns coming into Friday, but Westbrook made sure it wasn't going to be extended. After a rough stretch at the end of February in which he scored only 40 points in three games, he's now roared back with 73 points in his last two, and his production in secondary categories remains impressive -- he's grabbed double-digit boards in six straight contests, averaging 22.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.7 steals over that stretch.