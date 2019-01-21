Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Flirts with triple-double in win

Westbrook turned in 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists across 29 minutes in Monday's 127-109 win over the Knicks.

Westbrook logged only 29 minutes, his lowest total since early December, as it wasn't really necessary for the All-Star to remain on the court. His scoring totals have a taken a hit this season, but he's carrying career-high averages of 10.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game, which is a testament to his defensive skills. The 10-year vet is invaluable to the Thunder and is a triple-double threat on any given night.