Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Flirts with triple-double in win
Westbrook posted eight points (3-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 107-106 win over the Jazz.
Even when Westbrook has a miserable shooting night as he did on Saturday, the intangibles that the All-Star brings to every game span both ends of the floor, and offensive totals don't necessarily mirror his overall impact. Despite fouling out and going only 18 percent from the floor, he almost hit a triple-double and nailed a decisive dunk in the closing seconds to seal the deal for the Thunder.
