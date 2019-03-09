Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Fouls out in Friday's loss

Westbrook totaled 32 points (12-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 118-110 loss to the Clippers.

Westbrook finished with 32 points Friday, before fouling out after just 32 minutes. Westbrook, Paul George, and Steven Adams all fouled out, certainly making it hard for themselves in attempting to get the win. Westbrook has been shooting the ball well of late but has seen his supporting numbers take a small hit. He also received his 15 technical foul in this game which means he is only one away from a mandatory suspension.