Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Fouls out in Friday's loss
Westbrook totaled 32 points (12-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 118-110 loss to the Clippers.
Westbrook finished with 32 points Friday, before fouling out after just 32 minutes. Westbrook, Paul George, and Steven Adams all fouled out, certainly making it hard for themselves in attempting to get the win. Westbrook has been shooting the ball well of late but has seen his supporting numbers take a small hit. He also received his 15 technical foul in this game which means he is only one away from a mandatory suspension.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Drops team-high 37 points in win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 38 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Spearheads comeback win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records triple-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Quiet night Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another 40-point effort in loss•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...