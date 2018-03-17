Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Fourth straight triple-double Friday

Westbrook scored 16 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 assists and 10 rebounds in 37 minutes during Friday's 121-113 win over the Clippers.

He also committed six turnovers, but that's forgivable when you're delivering your fourth straight triple-double and 22nd of the season. The Thunder remain a game and a half back of the red-hot Blazers for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, so expect Westbrook to continue carrying the team down the stretch as they try to close the gap.