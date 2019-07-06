Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Future with OKC murky
Westbrook (finger/knee) and his agent are engaged with Thunder general manager Sam Presti on "next steps," including the possibility of trading Westbrook, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With the Thunder dealing Paul George to the Clippers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and a haul of draft picks, the possibility of OKC entering a rebuild is on the table. Considering Westbrook is turning 31 years old next season and likely has little interest in participating in a tear-down, the two sides may work together to find a new home. A barrier to moving Westbrook is his enormous contract, which includes a $46.7 million player option in 2022-23.
