Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Game-time decision Thursday

Westbrook (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Westbrook was limited in shootaround Thursday morning, so there is no real indication yet of whether the 2017 MVP is going to be able to play in Los Angeles. Look for Westbrook to attempt to go through pregame warmups before a decision is made, but if he is unable to play, Raymond Felton would be in line to start and see a sizable minutes load at point guard.