Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Game-time decision Thursday
Westbrook (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Westbrook was limited in shootaround Thursday morning, so there is no real indication yet of whether the 2017 MVP is going to be able to play in Los Angeles. Look for Westbrook to attempt to go through pregame warmups before a decision is made, but if he is unable to play, Raymond Felton would be in line to start and see a sizable minutes load at point guard.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Stuffs stat sheet in marquee victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores game-high 35 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Won't face league discipline•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Drops season-high 21 assists in loss•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...