Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Gets second straight triple-double

Westbrook tallied 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, 15 assists and two steals across 37 minutes Wednesday in the Thunder's 100-83 win over the Cavaliers.

Westbrook notched his second triple-double in as many games and the 107th of his career, tying Jason Kidd for third in league history. The 19 boards were also a season high and one off Westbrook's career-high total, which he established in the 2017-18 regular-season finale. Though roughly on pace to average a triple-double for the third consecutive season, Westbrook's overall fantasy value has fallen another notch with his scoring, three-point production and free-throw efficiency all plunging from last year's levels.