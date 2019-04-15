Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Goes through full practice

Westbrook went through a full practice Monday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Westbrook wasn't listed on the initial injury report, though he did appear to tweak his ankle during Sunday's Game 1 loss to Portland. At this juncture, there's little reason to believe Westbrook will face any limitations when the Thunder look to even the series Tuesday night in Portland.

