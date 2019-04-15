Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Goes through full practice
Westbrook went through a full practice Monday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Westbrook wasn't listed on the initial injury report, though he did appear to tweak his ankle during Sunday's Game 1 loss to Portland. At this juncture, there's little reason to believe Westbrook will face any limitations when the Thunder look to even the series Tuesday night in Portland.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-double in Game 1 loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Third straight triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double in victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Logs rare 20-20-20 game•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Back on triple-double train•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...