Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Grabs triple-double No. 29

Westbrook scored 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 12 assists, 11 rebounds, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 win over the Pacers.

It's his 29th triple-double of the season, including four in his last seven games, and the 133rd of his career -- leaving Westbrook five shy of Magic Johnson for second place on the NBA's all-time list. Barring a late collapse in his assists, he should also average a triple-double for the third straight campaign, an astounding feat considering Oscar Robertson is the only other player in league history to even do it once.