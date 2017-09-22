Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Has PRP injection in left knee

Westbrook had a PRP injection in his left knee and will miss the first few days of training camp, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

The news comes via GM Sam Presti, who stressed at the team's media day Friday that the injection is nothing serious and is unrelated to any of Westbrook's previous injuries. The expectation is that the reigning MVP will sit out the first few days of camp as a precaution, but Presti said Westbrook will log some action in preseason contests.