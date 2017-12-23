Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Hits game-winning three-pointer Friday

Westbrook posted 30 points (12-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-117 win over the Hawks.

Along with hitting the game-winning three to win the game, Westbrook recorded his 11th double-double of the season to go along with his assortment of triple-doubles. He's had an amazing December, averaging a triple-double over twelve games, and it seems that the Thunder might be reverting back to letting Westbrook be Westbrook, instead of attempting to make the three All-Stats work more cohesively. He'll continue his excellent run against the Jazz on Saturday.