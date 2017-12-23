Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Hits game-winning three-pointer Friday
Westbrook posted 30 points (12-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-117 win over the Hawks.
Along with hitting the game-winning three to win the game, Westbrook recorded his 11th double-double of the season to go along with his assortment of triple-doubles. He's had an amazing December, averaging a triple-double over twelve games, and it seems that the Thunder might be reverting back to letting Westbrook be Westbrook, instead of attempting to make the three All-Stats work more cohesively. He'll continue his excellent run against the Jazz on Saturday.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Leads team with 24 points•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Carries team on back with 38 points in narrow victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects triple-double in triple-overtime•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects triple-double Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 30 points in another loss•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...