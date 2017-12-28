Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Hot from field in Wednesday's win

Westbrook generated 30 points (11-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Raptors.

Just another typical stat line for the perennial All-Star, who's now produced 30-point efforts in three of his last four games. Westbrook has shot at least 50.0 percent in six of his last seven games as well, producing a double-double or triple-double in five of those contests. With a sky-high usage rate and superb all-around production, he naturally remains an elite asset who seems to be picking up his involvement even further now that he's acclimated to playing alongside fellow stars Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.