Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Hot from field in Wednesday's win
Westbrook generated 30 points (11-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Raptors.
Just another typical stat line for the perennial All-Star, who's now produced 30-point efforts in three of his last four games. Westbrook has shot at least 50.0 percent in six of his last seven games as well, producing a double-double or triple-double in five of those contests. With a sky-high usage rate and superb all-around production, he naturally remains an elite asset who seems to be picking up his involvement even further now that he's acclimated to playing alongside fellow stars Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Bog double-double in Christmas Day win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 27 points in 38 minutes•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Hits game-winning three-pointer Friday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Leads team with 24 points•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Carries team on back with 38 points in narrow victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...