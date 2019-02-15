Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Huge triple-double in loss

Westbrook finished with 44 points (18-30 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks, and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 131-122 loss to the Pelicans.

Westbrook's shot was falling Thursday as he put up his highest points total of the season. He ended with 44 points to go with 14 rebounds and 11 assists, his 11th straight triple-double. Westbrook's counting stats are certainly top notch on a nightly basis with his poor efficiency and high turnover rate often cruelling his overall value.