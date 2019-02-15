Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Huge triple-double in loss
Westbrook finished with 44 points (18-30 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks, and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 131-122 loss to the Pelicans.
Westbrook's shot was falling Thursday as he put up his highest points total of the season. He ended with 44 points to go with 14 rebounds and 11 assists, his 11th straight triple-double. Westbrook's counting stats are certainly top notch on a nightly basis with his poor efficiency and high turnover rate often cruelling his overall value.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Sets triple-double record•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Ties NBA triple-double mark•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts eighth straight triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Inefficient night Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another massive triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Keeps triple-double streak alive•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...