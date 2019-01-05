Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Improves shot in 31-point effort
Westbrook turned in 31 points (13-28 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 11-109 win over the Trail Blazers.
Westbrook has been mired in a nasty cold streak with his jump shot, and the sheer volume of attempts is really the only thing saving his stat line recently. While he's put up a few decent shooting nights, he's only mustering a 37.3 field-goal percentage for the month of December, well under his career average. Friday's effort was a mild improvement, but his month, a pattern has emerged where he'll nail 50 percent of his shots and follow it up with a real clunker. He's still one of the premier point guards in the league, however - he'll be putting up monster numbers once he rights the ship.
