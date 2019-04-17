Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Inefficient night Tuesday
Westbrook amassed 14 points (5-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-94 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The Thunder fell away late, eventually falling to the Trail Blazers by 20 points in Game 2 of their best of seven series. Westbrook struggled from the field, ending just 5-of-20 including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. He is now a combined 1-of-10 from the perimeter and will certainly need to improve if the Thunder are to make this a competitive series moving forward. Game 3 is on Friday in Oklahoma City which should certainly work in the favor of Westbrook and the rest of his underperforming teammates.
