Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Inefficient night Tuesday
Westbrook produced 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 16 assists, 15 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 132-122 victory over the Magic.
Westbrook had another triple-double Tuesday but once again struggled with his shooting. He has now shot less than 67 percent from the free-throw line six straight games, a combined 26-of-45. He has also turned the ball over 28 times in that period, thus the reasoning for his impacted ranking amongst standard 12-team leagues.
