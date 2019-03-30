Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Just misses another triple-double

Westbrook finished with 27 points (11-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 36 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the Nuggets on Friday.

Westbrook was just shy of another triple-double in Friday's loss, needing just one rebound and one assist to reach that mark. He's averaged a triple-double in 2019, and games like Friday's are the norm for Westbrook. Despite his poor shooting and some real-world basketball issues, Westbrook is an incredibly valuable fantasy asset across all formats.