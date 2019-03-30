Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Just misses another triple-double
Westbrook finished with 27 points (11-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 36 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the Nuggets on Friday.
Westbrook was just shy of another triple-double in Friday's loss, needing just one rebound and one assist to reach that mark. He's averaged a triple-double in 2019, and games like Friday's are the norm for Westbrook. Despite his poor shooting and some real-world basketball issues, Westbrook is an incredibly valuable fantasy asset across all formats.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Grabs triple-double No. 29•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-double in Friday's win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Explodes for 42 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Suspended for Monday's game•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Dreadful shooting in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double in victory•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.