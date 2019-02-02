Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Keeps triple-double streak alive
Westbrook collected 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 14 assists, 12 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 118-102 win over the Heat.
Westbrook produced his fifth straight triple-double, and he has drained 13-of-22 field goal attempts across the last two tilts. Fantasy owners should enjoy the efficiency while it lasts, as Westbrook continues to operate in a high usage role without the benefit of ideal floor spacing, which leads to plenty of ugly shooting nights and no shortage of turnovers. The only surprising blemish on Westbrook's stat sheet is his career-low free throw percentage (64.5), as he had connected on 80.0 percent or better in eight of his first 10 seasons.
