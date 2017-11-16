Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Leads team with 21 points in win
Westbrook posted 21 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and four steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 92-79 win over the Bulls.
Although Westbrook led the team in scoring, Wednesday's contest marks the fourth straight game without a double-double or triple-double, a statistical trait we've come to expect from last year's MVP. He also attempted only 13 field goals, his fewest since October 31st against the Bucks. Regardless, Westbrook remains a marquee fantasy standout and is a must-start on every slate.
