Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Leads team with 24 points
Westbrook finished with 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in Wednesday's 107-79 victory over Utah.
Westbrook scored an efficient 24 points on Wednesday, leading his team to their fourth win in the last five games. Efficiency has been an issue for Westbrook across the first 10 weeks of the season but he has improved his shooting over the last three games. He also tends to look better from the field when he isn't taking as many shots from beyond the arc, and focusing on his mid-range game as well as attacking the basket. He will look to keep things rolling when they travel to Atlanta on Friday.
