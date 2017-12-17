Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Leads team with 25 points
Westbrook had 25 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 loss to the Knicks.
The Thunder suffered yet another loss on Saturday, as the team struggled to contain the New York offense. Steven Adams (concussion) was missing and it showed on both ends of the floor. Westbrook appeared somewhat tired towards the back end of the game, not surprising after his 52 minutes performance the previous night. He will get a night off before facing the Denver Nuggets on Monday.
