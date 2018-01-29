Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Leads way with 37 points Sunday
Westbrook scored 37 points (14-33 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT) while adding 14 assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes in Sunday's 122-112 victory over the 76ers.
Westbrook came close to notching another triple-double Sunday, but he did enough to help his team earn the victory. His low shooting percentage wasn't ideal, but down the stretch he helped the Thunder pull away and ultimately get 10 games above .500 on the season.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles Saturday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 46 points in victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Dishes 20 assists in easy win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles in blowout win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Just misses on third straight triple-double•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...