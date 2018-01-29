Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Leads way with 37 points Sunday

Westbrook scored 37 points (14-33 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT) while adding 14 assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes in Sunday's 122-112 victory over the 76ers.

Westbrook came close to notching another triple-double Sunday, but he did enough to help his team earn the victory. His low shooting percentage wasn't ideal, but down the stretch he helped the Thunder pull away and ultimately get 10 games above .500 on the season.