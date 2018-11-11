Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed as out for Monday

Westbrook (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Suns, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook is set to miss his fourth straight game as he is dealing with a left ankle sprain. Dennis Schroeder has been starting in place of Westbrook, and will likely continue to start in his place. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against the Knicks, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.