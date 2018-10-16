Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed as out for opener

Westbrook (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's opener versus Golden State, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The news comes via the Thunder's game notes, which could always change before game-time, but at this point the expectation is that Westbrook will be held out. More detailed information should be released after today's shootaround. Assuming Westbrook does sit, expect new reserve point guard Dennis Schroder to enter the lineup and see major minutes.