Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed as out Friday

Westbrook (knee) is listed as out for Friday's contest against the Clippers, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Though Westbrook is listed as out, Dawson notes that Westbrook's status is "subject to change." So, we should probably consider Westbrook closer to doubtful. Still, the most likely scenario appears to be Dennis Schroder drawing the start at point guard once again.

