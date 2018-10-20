Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed as out on game notes
Westbrook (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Westbrook has missed the last two games, but there's still hope that he'll be able to take the floor Sunday, despite the initial "out" designation. The Thunder's game notes are subject to change, so look for a more definitive update Sunday morning.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Out again Friday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Morning workout to determine status•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed as out Friday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Officially ruled out for opener•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed as out for opener•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Still questionable for opener•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...