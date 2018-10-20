Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed as out on game notes

Westbrook (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook has missed the last two games, but there's still hope that he'll be able to take the floor Sunday, despite the initial "out" designation. The Thunder's game notes are subject to change, so look for a more definitive update Sunday morning.

More News
Our Latest Stories