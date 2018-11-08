Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Listed out Thursday

Westbrook (ankle) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, Westbrook will miss his second straight game while nursing a sprained left ankle. He remains without a timetable for a return, however, so the former MVP will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis. Dennis Schroder is once again expected to draw the start at point guard in Westbrook's absence.