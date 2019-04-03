Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Logs rare 20-20-20 game

Westbrook went off for 20 points (8-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 21 assists, 20 rebounds, and three steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-103 win over the Lakers.

Westbrook was a man on a mission in this one, as he became just the second player in NBA history to record at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 20 assists (the other being Wilt Chamberlain). Assuming the Thunder will try to outpace the Spurs for the seventh seed in the Western Conference, Westbrook and the rest of the starting five can likely be expected to continue logging plenty of minutes across the final four regular season matchups.