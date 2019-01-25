Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Monster triple-double in win
Westbrook went for 23 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 17 rebounds, 16 assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 122-116 win over the Pelicans.
Westbrook produced his 15th triple-double through 40 appearances this season. He is contributing career-high per-game averages in rebounds (10.8), assists (10.7), and steals (2.4) and remains an elite option across all formats despite his inefficient shooting percentages and high turnover totals.
